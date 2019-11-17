Olympus Labs (MOT) One Day Volume Tops $18.00

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Olympus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Bibox and Kyber Network. Olympus Labs has a total market capitalization of $358,078.00 and $18.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Olympus Labs alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.90 or 0.07477607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs (MOT) is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc.

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olympus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olympus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.