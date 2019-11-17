OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 366.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 307,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,229. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10).

In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,000,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $3,320,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,247,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,481.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in OncoCyte by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,136.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,428,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 32.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 156,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.