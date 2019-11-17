ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.71.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.29. 1,363,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 25.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

