Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPNT shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,169. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.31. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $146,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,500. Company insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

