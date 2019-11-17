Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,426.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,290,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $951.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Opko Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Opko Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

