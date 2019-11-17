Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 93,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,250. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

In related news, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $29,646,825.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oportun Financial stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

