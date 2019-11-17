Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadmon in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

NYSE KDMN remained flat at $$3.92 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,562. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

