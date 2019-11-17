Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.19

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

OPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Opus Bank by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Opus Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Opus Bank by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Opus Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opus Bank by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

