OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 597,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,574. The company has a market cap of $501.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

