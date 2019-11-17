Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) COO Scott A. Green Sells 95,642 Shares

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $288,838.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.37 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.