Ormat Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.45. 79,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,024. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, insider Roberts Christopher bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $125,241.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473 shares in the company, valued at $180,702.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,212 shares of company stock worth $2,052,726. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

