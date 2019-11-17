Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.85 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

OSMT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $207.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

