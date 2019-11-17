Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 272,109 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

OSMT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.