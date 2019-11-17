PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) vs. Digerati Technologies (NYSE:DTGI) Financial Analysis

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PagSeguro Digital and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 2 9 0 2.82 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $42.11, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 23.12% 18.82% 10.94% Digerati Technologies -74.83% N/A -104.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.14 billion 10.52 $248.78 million $0.88 41.52 Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.22 -$4.52 million N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Digerati Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its (point of sale) POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

