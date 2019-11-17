Pamela M. Lopker Sells 1,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $48,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,286,095 shares in the company, valued at $209,332,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.01 million, a PE ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 1.04. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.89 million. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in QAD by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

