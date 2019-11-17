Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 192,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.49. 15,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $221.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

