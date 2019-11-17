Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

PGRE remained flat at $$13.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 623,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,181,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,299 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,201,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 392,972 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,940,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

