Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lowered Park Lawn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.79.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PLC opened at C$29.03 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.01 million and a PE ratio of 70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.66.

In related news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total transaction of C$653,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,610 shares in the company, valued at C$6,023,533.20.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.