Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 38.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $228,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 94.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after purchasing an additional 789,398 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $1,412,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

