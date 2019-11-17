Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.00.

PAYC stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $232.75. 482,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,623. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $107.46 and a 12 month high of $259.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 597,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 903,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 579,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 389,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

