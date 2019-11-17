PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 161,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 286,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCSB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

