Peel Hunt Lowers Biffa (LON:BIFF) to Add

Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 252 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 274 ($3.58).

Shares of LON:BIFF traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,367. The company has a market capitalization of $661.25 million and a PE ratio of 36.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 260.50 ($3.40).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 2.47 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Biffa’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

