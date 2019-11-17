Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the oil producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.89).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

LON:PMO traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 88.04 ($1.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $731.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.20 ($1.44).

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.