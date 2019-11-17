Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Shares of UTG stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,176 ($15.37). 750,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,180 ($15.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,029.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

In other UNITE Group news, insider Richard Akers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,840 ($27,231.15).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

