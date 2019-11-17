Peerplays 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $103,414.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $2.74 million and $103,414.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00236488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.12 or 0.01450159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00141457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

