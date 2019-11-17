Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 120.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Penn Virginia worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 165.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

