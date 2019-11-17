pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.57 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One pEOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. During the last week, pEOS has traded 217.9% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $16,013.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00235764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.01444955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00139785 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one. The official website for pEOS is peos.one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.