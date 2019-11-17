Permanens Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $344.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

