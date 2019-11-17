PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,830,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,163,298. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 88,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,446,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 118,889 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,572 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

