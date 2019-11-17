PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital upgraded PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.81.

PFSweb stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 18,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,661. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $71.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. On average, analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,824.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $609,776.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Reilly acquired 29,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,018.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,422 shares in the company, valued at $154,627.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,551 shares of company stock valued at $205,915. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in PFSweb by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

