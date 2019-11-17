Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.90

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 1783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 1,052,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $24,799,986.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

