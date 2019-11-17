Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,967,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after buying an additional 132,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after buying an additional 301,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,637,000 after buying an additional 341,062 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,225,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after buying an additional 423,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,850.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,745,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,330,000 after buying an additional 1,656,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. 543,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

