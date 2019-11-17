Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Arvinas Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.08). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Arvinas stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arvinas by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 124.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 576,137 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

