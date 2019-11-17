Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Shares Down 4.7%

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10, 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVOTF)

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.