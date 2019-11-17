Pivot Token (PVT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.81 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $483,735.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00235937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.01449660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034156 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00141944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

