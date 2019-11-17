PIVX Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and $313,158.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Graviex and Coinroom.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010336 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005304 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Binance, Graviex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Livecoin, Bisq and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

