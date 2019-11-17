Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POLXF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.