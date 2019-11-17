POPCHAIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $115.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC, Bit-Z and LBank. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $115.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, GDAC, CoinBene, LBank and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.