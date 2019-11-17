Posera (TSE:PAY) Shares Up 20%

Posera Ltd (TSE:PAY) shares shot up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 138,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 121,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Posera (TSE:PAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.00 million for the quarter.

Posera Company Profile (TSE:PAY)

Posera Ltd., a hospitality technology company, manages merchant transactions with consumers and facilitates payments. The company develops and deploys touch screen POS system software and associated enterprise management tools, as well as POS applications; and provides Maitre'D which offers system hardware integration, merchant staff training, system installation, and post-sale software and hardware customer support services.

