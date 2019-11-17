Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price

News stories about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a media sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

GE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 32,936,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,622,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

