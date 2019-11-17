Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Stock Price

News articles about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

F opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.