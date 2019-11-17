Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Powell Industries has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $40.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on POWL. ValuEngine downgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.