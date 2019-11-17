Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 972,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,525,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $101,788.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,890 shares of company stock worth $8,785,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 19.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 23.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

