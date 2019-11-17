Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

PLPC traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.16. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $331.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.47. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.