Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. 11,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.64. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 28.13%.

In related news, Director Neal Scaggs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,277.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Wright sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $116,280.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,041.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6,568.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

