Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $296,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 174,117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $465,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBH stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $94.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

