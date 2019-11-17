PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 10,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Man Group plc increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,098,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 1,750,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after buying an additional 1,609,068 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,749,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after buying an additional 1,223,286 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,790.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,296 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,783,000 after purchasing an additional 990,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.53.

NYSE PHM opened at $38.91 on Friday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

