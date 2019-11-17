Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report sales of $119.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.51 million to $121.60 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $78.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $423.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.57 million to $425.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $521.96 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $527.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,200 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $1,060,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 263,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,224. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $567,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 3,048,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $404.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of -0.44. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

