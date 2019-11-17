PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Guggenheim set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

In other PVH news, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Nasella bought 6,250 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

