Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,250 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,649,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,581 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 63.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,183,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 488,799 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

